Jason Isbell, Billie Eilish, Pearl Jam & More Sign Open Warning Letter To AI Companies

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan

According to stereogum.com, Billie Eilish, R.E.M., Jason Isbell and other artists have signed an open letter warning developers against using artificial intelligence in music creation. The letter was put together by the Artist Rights Alliance, which issues a call on “AI developers, technology companies, platforms, and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

“The assault on human creativity must be stopped,” the open letter reads. “We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem.”

Aimee Mann, Camila Cabello, Chuck D, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, Jon Batiste, Jon Bon Jovi, Mac DeMarco, Miranda Lambert, Nicki Minaj, Pearl Jam and Sheryl Crow also signed the open letter.

