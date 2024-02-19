Linkin Park Tease Previously Unreleased Song “Friendly Fire” Featuring Chester Bennington’s Vocals

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 12:57 PM

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

According to loudwire.com, earlier today Linkin Park posted a new audio teaser, which is a 30 second clip of a previously unheard song from the band’s One More Light era called “Friendly Fire.” The teaser is on the final slide of a 10 image Instagram post that says it is a”new, unreleased from the One More Light 2017 sessions.” At the end of the snippet, it displays the number “04.” The band also posted just the teaser itself on X, by identifying the song as “20 ‘Friendly Fire'” and including the hashtag #FriendlyFireLP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark)

“Friendly Fire” contains the vocals of late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington. Back in 2020, it was said “Friendly Fire” was finished and mixed, though it was not originally included on One More Light.

Despite the surviving members of Linkin Park not performing together publicly onstage since Bennington’s tribute concert back in October 2017 after his death that July, the band has not been quiet. They spent this past year celebrating their second album, Meteora, with an anniversary reissue and previously unheard songs such as “Lost.”