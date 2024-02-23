Linkin Park Announces Greatest Hits Album Papercuts For April 2024 Release, Shares Previously Unheard Single “Friendly Fire”

Today, Linkin Park announced “Greatest Hits Album Papercuts” will be released in April. This album that the band is releasing, will be a collection of the band’s greatest songs from 2000-2023. In addition to releasing an album of all of their hit songs, the band is also going to be releasing its unreleased song that they recorded back in 2017, “Friendly Fire.” The group recorded this song during their “One More Night” recording sessions.
The album “Papercuts” that Linkin Park is releasing, is all of the songs that the group has recorded. It features 20 tracks that the group wrote and recorded during their time as a band before going on a hiatus following the death of their beloved singer and former band member Chester Bennington in 2017. In the “Greatest Hits Album Papercuts,” the songs that will be included are “In The End” as well as “Crawling.”
Linkin Park’s member Mike Shinoda said that he hopes that they can be proud of the work that they put in writing all of the music and putting it all out there.
The unreleased song that the group released today, “Friendly Fire” is about protecting those who we love. Even though we are falling apart, we are all strengthened when times are tough. The group has no current plans of reuniting for an album, or even going on tour any time soon in the near future.
“Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023)” track listing:
01. Crawling
02. Faint
03. Numb/Encore
04. Papercut
05. Breaking The Habit
06. In The End
07. Bleed It Out
08. Somewhere I Belong
09. Waiting For The End
10. Castle Of Glass
11. One More Light
12. Burn It Down
13. What I’ve Done
14. QWERTY
15. One Step Closer
16. New Divide
17. Leave Out All The Rest
18. Lost
19. Numb
20. Friendly Fire
