Linkin Park Announces Greatest Hits Album Papercuts For April 2024 Release, Shares Previously Unheard Single “Friendly Fire”

Home News Brent Bassig February 23rd, 2024 - 9:50 PM

Today, Linkin Park announced “Greatest Hits Album Papercuts” will be released in April. This album that the band is releasing, will be a collection of the band’s greatest songs from 2000-2023. In addition to releasing an album of all of their hit songs, the band is also going to be releasing its unreleased song that they recorded back in 2017, “Friendly Fire.” The group recorded this song during their “One More Night” recording sessions.

The album “Papercuts” that Linkin Park is releasing, is all of the songs that the group has recorded. It features 20 tracks that the group wrote and recorded during their time as a band before going on a hiatus following the death of their beloved singer and former band member Chester Bennington in 2017. In the “Greatest Hits Album Papercuts,” the songs that will be included are “In The End” as well as “Crawling.”

Linkin Park’s member Mike Shinoda said that he hopes that they can be proud of the work that they put in writing all of the music and putting it all out there.

Linkin Park’s member Mike Shinoda said that he hopes that they can be proud of the work that they put in writing all of the music and putting it all out there.

The unreleased song that the group released today, “Friendly Fire” is about protecting those who we love. Even though we are falling apart, we are all strengthened when times are tough. The group has no current plans of reuniting for an album, or even going on tour any time soon in the near future.

“Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023)” track listing:

01. Crawling

02. Faint

03. Numb/Encore

04. Papercut

05. Breaking The Habit

06. In The End

07. Bleed It Out

08. Somewhere I Belong

09. Waiting For The End

10. Castle Of Glass

11. One More Light

12. Burn It Down

13. What I’ve Done

14. QWERTY

15. One Step Closer

16. New Divide

17. Leave Out All The Rest

18. Lost

19. Numb

20. Friendly Fire

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/HMluqSGag5E?si=yy5s4cSkVmUdvRhn” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>