Floating Points Shares Raw New Single & Video “Ocotillo”

Last month, Floating Points announced his new album, Cascade will be released on September 13, on Ninja Tune. And now, the artist has shared his new single, “Ocotillo” alongside an Alive Painting by Akiko Nakayama, who Points is continuing his ongoing collaboration with the Tokyo-based artist. Taking a slightly different approach to previously shared singles from the album, the track opens with contributions from Austrian and Ethiopian harpist Miriam Adefris, who Points first collaborated with on Mere Mortals, the artists’ first ballet score for The San Francisco Ballet, and the gentle resonance of a clavichord the artist inherited from his great aunt, before rumbling into a thrilling dance floor conclusion.

Points recently played to a sweaty, packed out crowd at a surprise Boiler Room show in New York. He will also play a number of DJ dates across North America, including Making Time in Philadelphia, Boiler Room in Los Angeles and Portola Festival in San Francisco