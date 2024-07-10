Floating Points Announces New Album Cascade for September 2024 Release

Home News Collin Herron July 10th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Sam Shepherd aka Floating Points has today announced his new album ‘Cascade’ will be released on September 13th on Ninja Tune. Along with the announcement Shepherd has shared lead single “Key103” which comes with visuals continuing his ongoing collaboration with Tokyo based artist Akiko Nakayama. ‘Cascade’ is an eruption of unfinished business. In late 2022, Shepherd – renowned for drifting between genres as freely as his stage name implies – found himself in the Californian desert working on something new. Mere Mortals, his first ballet score, created with the San Francisco Ballet, was to be a collision of sound and dance exploring the ancient parable of Pandora through the prism of technology. “It was one of quite a few left turns I was taking around that time”, recalls Shepherd

Floating Points shares stunning new single & video “Del Oro. On mxdwn.com, it states Floating Points has shared a new single, “Del Oro,” which is out now on Ninja Tune. Following the crunchy, gnarled, all out energy of last year’s smash single “Birth4000,” “Del Oro” ebbs and flows by twinkling with vintage Floating Points nostalgia before pulling the rug and locking into a head-down, dance floor packing groove.

Cascade tracklist:

1. Vocoder (Club Mix)

2. Key103

3. Birth4000

4. Del Oro

5. Fast Forward

6. Ocotillo

7. Afflecks Palace

8. Tilt Shift

9. Ablaze