Floating Points Shares New Song “Someone Close”

Bailey DeSchutter November 13th, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Electronic artist Floating Points has released a new song titled “Someone Close.” Pitchfork shared the eight-minute long piece that features a softer, ambient jazz sound with a scattered techno sound later on.

Floating Points released three other tracks this year already: “Problems,” “Grammar,” and “Vocoder.” All of the tracks are going to be released on a limited vinyl on December 16th, 2022 through Ninja Tune. Floating Points is the moniker used by British DJ and music producer Sam Shepherd.

Floating Points last album was a collaboration with Pharaoh Sanders and London Symphony Orchestra called Promises that had released last year. The album was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and was the last album for Pharaoh Sanders after he sadly passed away on September 24th, 2022 at the age of 81.