Floating Points Shares Stunning New Single & Video “Del Oro”

Floating Points has shared a new single, “Del Oro,” which is out now on Ninja Tune. Following the crunchy, gnarled, all out energy of last year’s smash single “Birth4000,” “Del Oro” ebbs and flows by twinkling with vintage Floating Points nostalgia before pulling the rug and locking into a head-down, dance floor packing groove.

As with “Birth4000”, “Del Oro”s artwork comes from Tokyo based artist Akiko Nakayama. Nakayama brings her painting to life by using vibrant brilliant liquids that combine and wash away, which is meant to represent the natural growth, change and life cycle of all things on earth. Nakayama worked alongside long time Floating Points collaborators Hamill Industries to create the “Alive Painting” to accompany the track.

Floating Points also recently composed his first ballet for symphony orchestra and electronics, Mere Mortals, which was performed by the San Francisco Ballet in collaboration with artistic director Tamara Tojo, choreographer Aszure Barton and Hamill Industries. The ballet premiered at the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House back in January, returning for another run in April with all 14 shows sold out.