Amigo The Devil Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares Live Performance Video For “I’m Going To Heaven”

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Amigo the Devil has revealed a new video for “I’m Going to Heaven” that offers a glimpse into recent journeys on the road, capturing highlights and special moments from his past tours and studio sessions. Shot with an intimate and raw aesthetic, the combination of still imagery and video footage weaves together scenes of electrifying performances, candid behind-the-scenes moments and the genuine connection the artist has fostered with his fans. The visual representation provides a poignant reflection on the highs and lows of touring life, resonating deeply with both long-time followers and new listeners alike.
Also, Amigo the Devil will embark on a headlining tour to close out 2024 in support of his critically acclaimed album, Yours Until the War is Over, which was released earlier this year via Liars Club Records/Regime Music Group. The tour will be stopping in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Colorado and other states. For tickets and more information click here.
Amigo the Devil Tour Dates
9/13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
9/14 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
9/15 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
9/17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
9/19 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works
9/ 20 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
9/22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 2024
11/10 – Washington City, DC – 9:30 Club
11/11 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
11/12 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
11/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11/15 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre, Funhouse & Café
11/16 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
11/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
11/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
11/29 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
11/30 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
12/2 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
12/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
12/5 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
12/6 – Dallas, TX – Trees
12/7 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s Uptown
12/8 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer