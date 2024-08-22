Amigo The Devil Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares Live Performance Video For “I’m Going To Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Amigo the Devil has revealed a new video for “I’m Going to Heaven” that offers a glimpse into recent journeys on the road, capturing highlights and special moments from his past tours and studio sessions. Shot with an intimate and raw aesthetic, the combination of still imagery and video footage weaves together scenes of electrifying performances, candid behind-the-scenes moments and the genuine connection the artist has fostered with his fans. The visual representation provides a poignant reflection on the highs and lows of touring life, resonating deeply with both long-time followers and new listeners alike.

Also, Amigo the Devil will embark on a headlining tour to close out 2024 in support of his critically acclaimed album, Yours Until the War is Over, which was released earlier this year via Liars Club Records/Regime Music Group. The tour will be stopping in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Colorado and other states. For tickets and more information click here.

Amigo the Devil Tour Dates

9/13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

9/14 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

9/15 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

9/17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

9/19 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works

9/ 20 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

9/22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 2024

11/10 – Washington City, DC – 9:30 Club

11/11 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

11/12 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/15 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre, Funhouse & Café

11/16 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

11/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

11/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11/29 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

11/30 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

12/2 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

12/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

12/5 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

12/6 – Dallas, TX – Trees

12/7 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s Uptown

12/8 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

