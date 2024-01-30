Amigo The Devil Unveils New Single “Once Upon A Time At Texaco (Pt. 1)”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to consequence.net, Amigo the Devil has announced he will be releasing his new album, Yours Until the War Is Over, on February 23. In advance of the LP, the artist has shared has shared the new song, “Once Upon A Time At Texaco (Pt. 1.)” Although it was posted unlisted on YouTube a few days ago, many fans discovered the new track by a voicemail at the phone number (458) 867-1239.

The phone number came from a wild and crazy late night TV commercial promoting The Mechanic that Amigo hoped to get aired on MTV and Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block. Unfortunately, the ad got rejected for being “too violent.”

While talking about the commercial, Amigo says: “We made a commercial for our little mechanic shop and it was clearly too hot for TV. It’s not the first time we’ve heard NO from major networks, and it def won’t be the last time. All jokes aside, @mtv & @adultswim literally did say the backlash they would receive for airing this wasn’t worth the money we were giving them for the airtime, so help us spread it around.”

