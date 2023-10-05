Amigo The Devil Announces New Album Yours Until the War is Over For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Cannibal Within”

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2023 - 9:01 PM

Alternative Americana artist Amigo the Devil has announced their forthcoming studio album, Yours Until the War is Over, which is set to release on February 23, 2024 via Liars Club Records / Regime Music Group. Along with the album announcement, they will also release their new single “Cannibal Within” on Friday, October 6.

“Cannibal Within” descends to the depth of the human experience. Self-produced and recorded in a backwoods bar-turned-studio, the banjo-driven tune speaks to honesty without pity. Experimental percussion – like the repetitive dropping of a pick, bottle tinks and the clacking of toy teeth – immerses the listener within an internal dialogue of self-doubt and insecurities, personified.

“There’s a tiny little cannibal inside of us all and it feeds on our insecurities. The more it feeds on doubt, jealousy and self devaluation, the bigger it grows until it becomes bigger than we ourselves are. And then we’re left with nothing. We lose the war,” says Amigo the Devil, otherwise known as Danny Kiranos, of the new song.

Yours Until the War is Over features 13 tracks, with the album title being a reference to Ernest Hemmingway’s tragic love story with Agnes von Kurowsky during World War I. Kurowsky would sign her love letters to Hemmingway that would say “Yours until the war is over.” The LP follows their 2021 album Born Against

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz