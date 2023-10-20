Duff McKagan Shares Cinematic New Video “I Just Don’t Know” Featuring Jerry Cantrell

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 20th, 2023 - 7:34 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Duff McKagan is proud to announce the eagerly awaited third solo album, LIGHTHOUSE, available now in a wide range of formats.

LIGHTHOUSE sees Duff McKagan uncovering his creative spirit by fusing acoustic elements with hard-edged rock ‘n’ roll to land at the echoes of introspection, contemplation and untainted liveliness.

Duff McKagen expresses that “some of the fruit of my musical travails and triumphs are now available for mass listenership with the release of LIGHTHOUSE. Over the past fifteen or so years, I’ve delved into a songwriting area that seems to me, harkens back to my punk days in the simplicity of the chords, and trying to tell truths in the lyrics. Like the name of my and Susan’s radio show, I let ‘Three Chords and the Truth’ guide me when I sit down with a guitar. From the beginning song LIGHTHOUSE, a sort of illumination of goodness and hope, to the ending track I JUST DON’T KNOW…where there is a pondering of what is next- my thought process of the songs that fill in the rest of the album is there is an arc of a story. I am a huge reader of good books, and like a good novel, I tried for some rises and falls from beginning to end, lyrically at least. I absolutely love my new studio in Seattle and realize I am a fortunate dude to have my own place to constantly create. I’m even more fortunate to have producer Martin Feveyear as my guide and mentor. We had that period of the pandemic, where it was just Martin and I in the studio for months on end. These 10 songs on LIGHTHOUSE are just the beginning of what we finished song-wise in this time. More to come on that…but for now, we hope you enjoy this record.”

The lyrics transport us back-and-forth between turmoils of life. “Life’s a dream now”// Elusive of the foolishness felt through the ever-changing presence felt in existence. The momentum of the sound is steady and composed, almost inviting and wishing for restored comfort with a pull for home. To find a light amongst the dark.