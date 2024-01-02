Jerry Cantrell Covers Billy Joel’s “You May Be Right” During Scott Ian’s Birthday Celebration

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, on Anthrax’s Scott Ian celebrated his 6o birthday with a concert at the Galpin Speed Shop in Van Nuys. The event included special appearances by Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Frank Bello, Alice In Chains’s Jerry Cantrell, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Fall Out Boy’s Andrew Hurley and more. What made the event memorable was when Cantrell went on stage and performed a cover of Billy Joel’s tune “You May Be Right.”

Based from the video clip, it does seem like the crowd enjoyed Cantrell‘s performance because they were happily sing along while Cantrell passionately snag out the lyrics. Also the it does seem like the artist was having fun on stage by how he kept smiling at the crowd throughout the whole performance.

When the birthday celebration was over, Ian shared the following statement: “Greatest birthday party entrance of all time. My 60th was everything I hoped it would be and I’ll be sharing clips all week. Thank you to everyone that made it happen…”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat