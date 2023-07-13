Greg Puciato and Carpenter Brut Perform Together at Hellfest

Home News Anya Kennelly July 13th, 2023 - 6:54 PM

In a post on Instagram two days ago, Greg Puciato shared a recent performance with Carpenter Brut that graced the stage at Hellfest. He shared a video with fans tagging Carpenter Brut and explaining “Here’s our jam together. I’m glad I was able to be there to do it. We’ll do it again sometime.” His enthusiasm for this collaboration was felt throughout the performance as they delivered a stunning mix of their music with an electric and metal feel that had the crowd buzzing.

Clearly, the energy was there, together as they rocked the festival with an amazing performance.Puciato loved sharing the stage and felt honored to perform alongside Carpenter Brut. The vocals were amazing, full of energy and passion the stage lit up with red, yellow and orange visuals adding to the electric feel of the crowd. With the lights shining and the rowdy crowd, there was definitely a momentous feeling to their performance. Fans agreed with the crowd and flooded the comments with praise and positive remarks.

Puciato has been keeping very busy as he recently performed at the El Rey Theater at the end of last month and in May performed at Underground Arts as well as later that month when he headlined Come and Take It Live.