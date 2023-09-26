Greg Puciato Says Dillinger Escape Plan Has Turned Down “Astronomical Amounts” Of Reunion Money

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Reported by loudwire.com, rock band The Dillinger Escape Plan have no plans to reunite and according to their frontman Greg Puciato, the band has turned down “astronomical” amounts of reunion money.

Speaking with Revolver about his latest musical projects, Puciato shoots down the musical similarities between Better Loves and The Dillinger Escape Plan that will lead Dillinger to reunite.

“I don’t miss it at all. And I hate to say this, but if we were to get back together, it would be for money. And I don’t fucking want to do that. Every year, all those festivals… they just throw astronomical amounts of money at us to get back together. And it’s never even been something that we even entertain. When Dillinger ended, I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I want at least five years,’ and now it’s been six and I can’t imagine it happening within the next five years, even.

No one has mentioned about a reunion either but last November drummer Billy Rymer posted an Instagram Story showing a setlist of Dillinger’s songs reading “Furnace Fest 2023.”

The post lead many people to guess that the band was planning to reunite at the festival. Responding to the comments on Instagram, guitarist Ben Weinman immediately diminished the news by confirming a reunion will not take place.