The Hives Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2024 - 3:34 PM

The Hives have announced a new headlining U.S. tour aside from their supporting slot for Foo Fighters and Green Day. They will be hitting the road in support of their most recent studio album The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The trek will take place following the band’s appearance at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey which will feature performances from Norah Jones, The Black Crowes, The Gaslight Anthem and many more. The band was also included on the lineup for this year’s Oceans Calling alongside Blink-182, The Killers and Cage The Elephant.

The headlining tour will kick off with a show at History in Toronto, Ontario on September 16. They will also be stopping in Cleveland at the House of Blues on September 17, Columbus at Newport Music Hall on September 18, Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall on September 22, Brooklyn at Kings Theatre on September 24, Boston at Roadrunner on September 25, Pittsburgh at Stage AE on September 27, Philadelphia at The Fillmore on September 29 and Asheville at The Orange Peel on October 1. The tour will conclude with a show in Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle on October 2.

The Hives Summer 2024 U.S. Headlining Tour Dates

9/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

9/18 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

9/20 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavillion

9/22 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

9/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/28 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/1 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/8 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria