Olivia Rodrigo’s Co-Op Live Shows Postponed Following Venue’s Ongoing “Technical Issues”

Morgan Schmitz May 4th, 2024 - 11:48 AM

NME reported on Olivia Rodrigo being the latest victim of rescheduling at Co-Op Live in Manchester, UK.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. We’re doing our best to reschedule the show. you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders, I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Co-Op Live told Manchester Evening News that the issue was an air conditioning unit falling from the gantry inside the venue. Nobody was injured.

There seems to be a lot more going on behind the scenes at Co-Op live than meets the eye. The person in charge of the venue, who recently made public remarks about other smaller venues, has resigned from their position. Since the venue opened acts such as The Black Keys, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Peter Kay have all had the same experience as Olivia Rodrigo. Fans are just as disappointed as Olivia with the cancelation and they hope to have the rescheduled dates cemented soon.