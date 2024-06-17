Cold Cave Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single “Hourglass”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Cold Cave has announced fall 2024 U.S. tour dates, which sees the band visiting San Diego, Sacramento, Chicago, Phoenix and other cities. For tickets and more information visit coldcave.net. While talking about the upcoming tour, Cold Cave says: “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it. Sometimes touring takes center stage and we miss the thrill of creativity.”

Cold Cave‘s newest tune, “Hourglass,” is a shimmery nostalgia drenched anthem from the Los Angeles group. The latest single features both Wesley Eisold and Amy Lee singing their love story against a coming of age sound that recalls the late 80’s and early 90’s lossless heartstring pull of The Lightning Seeds, Republic-era New Order and The Head On The Door-era of The Cure.

Cold Cave Tour Dates

9/20 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

9/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/28 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

10/4 – Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

10/5 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

10/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

