Cold Cave Share New Alluring New Single “Blackberries”

Madeline Chaffer May 15th, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Cold Cave has just released their newest single, “Blackberries.”

This release is part of Cold Cave’s monthly unveiling. The duo described their thought behind this process in a recent press release, stating, “Now felt like the right time to release what we create as we create it. Sometimes touring takes center stage and we miss the thrill of creativity.” Before “Blackberries,” they released “She Reigns Down” back in March, then released “Shadow Dance” in April.

Well, “Blackberries” is certainly the thrill the duo is looking for. This new track is described in a recent press release as “a seductive synth-pop jam for the bittersweet.”

Cold Cave fans have already been excited to see the duo at various festivals and tour dates, but “Blackberries” is leaving them ready for even more!

