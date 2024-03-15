Cold Cave Shares Energetic New Single “She Reigns Down”

Home News Juliana Smith March 15th, 2024 - 11:15 PM

Cold Cave perform as the opening act for Placebo, at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 11 May, 2023.

With funky synths and eerie vocals, Cold Cave released their newest song “She Reigns Down” on March 15. The synthpop track is described to be for the “spiritually lustful” by the band and is their news release since 2021, when they released their album Fate in Seven Lessons. An eerie chorus supports this statement as Cold Cave sings repeatedly “She Reigns Down” in a deep, mysterious voice. The group has spent the past year on the road, headlining their own tour as well as opening for the likes of Depeche Mode and The Cult.

While “She Reigns Down” was released in complete surprise to fans, frontman Wesley Eisold hinted that he was producing new music earlier this month in a twitter poster. The post features a black-and-white photo of Eisold at a work desk decorated with production equipment, with the caption including a pen emoji hinting that he is writing something. A day before the release of the new track, Eisold tweeted a poem dedicated to late to singer-songwriter Genesis P-Orridge. As of now, Cold Cave has not commented on any upcoming music, but a press release advises readers to “look for more news from Cold Cave soon.”

Listen to Cold Cave’s new track down below!