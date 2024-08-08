Finneas Announces New Album For Cryin’ Out Loud For October 2024 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Multiple Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer Finneas has returned with a new single and album For Cryin’ Out Loud! Both the title for the artist‘s single and forthcoming studio album are set for release through Interscope Records on October 4. Finneas’s self-produced second solo studio album was born out of a series of live studio sessions in Los Angeles, bringing together some of his closest friends and peers into one room.

In contrast to his debut album, Optimist featured instrumentals written and performed solely by the artist himself. But For Cryin’ Out Loud! sees the artist expand his creative horizons, steering things away from the bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio/band environment, freeing Finneas and ultimately resulting in his most uplifting and raw body of work to date.

As for the music, the instrumentation is fabulous because it fills the air with beautiful pop and light rock sounds, while the artist harmonically sings out the lyrics. The music is very insightful because each scene shows the artist scrambling to venture off into different worlds.

For Cryin’ Out Loud! Tack List

1. Starfucker

2. What’s It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?

3. Cleats

4. Little Window

5. 2001

6. Same Old Story

7. Sweet Cherries

8. For Cryin’ Out Loud!

9. Family Feud

10. Lotus Eater