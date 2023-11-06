Ty Segall Announces New Album Three Bells For January 2024 Release, Shares New Video “My Room”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Artist Ty Segall has announced that his upcoming album Three Bells will be released on January 26 by Drag City. Following 2022’s acoustic introspection opus, “Hello, Hi,” Three Bells is a deeper and wilder journey to the center of the self, with Segall using his musical vocabulary with increasing sophistication. In conjunction with the album’s announcement, The artist has shared the new single and video “My Room.”

Three Bells is an obsessive quest for expression. With much of the album being played by Segall in conversation with himself, a decision that further elevates the album’s conception, it answers back to the riptide always pulling the artist subconsciously into the depths.

Questions we all ask in our own private mirrors are faced down here and regardless of what the mysterious “Three Bells” mean in the context of the album’s libretto, people can be assured that Segall‘s ringing the bells for himself and for the rest of us in turn.

With all fifteen songs brimming with perspectives, shape shifting incessantly, the artist pushed them out farther and farther compositionally by challenging the way they would be played. Each song moves through repetitive, thematic material in its own way by building a claustrophobic/paranoia vibe, cycling bold thrusts forward into ego deaths, the one step forward.

With single “My Room,” Segall rings the bell of the introvert who is empowered by the world inside his own room. The layers of acoustic and electric guitars dance around each other, quickening the already swinging tempo, while fuzzy distortion blows the walls farther back as the artist takes people deeper into the music.

The accompanying music video was directed by longtime collaborators Matt Yoka and Segall. Each scene features the artist steadfastly performing the song on stage while bananas are launched in his direction. Segall remains resolute in dedication to the craft, only to reveal a surreal dialogue between the dual facets of his own identity.