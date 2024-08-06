Bright Eyes Shares Anthemic New Single “Rainbow Overpass”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Bright Eyes has released the new track “Rainbow Overpass,” from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Five Dice, All Threes, out on September 20 throughDead Oceans. The bright, punky anthem is propelled by acoustic guitar, horns and a fist-pumping gang vocals featuring Alex Orange Drink of The So So Glos. Also, the accelerating tempo is like a speeding car driving off the eponymous rainbow overpass.

While talking about “Rainbow Overpass,” Bright Eyes‘s frontman Conor Oberst says:“Alex and I wrote a lot of the songs together, but ‘Rainbow Overpass’ is the only one he gets [to sing] a verse. He’s kinda like my hype man, getting a little Beastie Boys on the shit! They grew up on punk rock and the Beasties, so there are a lot of little bursts of other voices. I like that. It creates energy. Sometimes music can feel flat until you get into a live situation, when there’s adrenaline and raw energy. Instead of working in reverse, where that happens as we tour, I was trying to get some of that energy onto the record.”