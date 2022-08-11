Bright Eyes Announces More Details About Their Next Round of Reissues

Bright Eyes has announced more details about their second wave of musical reissues – part of their ongoing Companions project, which will see the band re-release their entire catalog. Each album will include new recordings. This wave of reissues will be out on November 11 via Dead Oceans, and will include their albums Lifted or the Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A Companion, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion.

These EPs include guest performances by artists like Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Becky Stark and Maria Taylor. The band has also released companion pieces alongside the announcement of the second wave of reissues, including “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will,”(originally from Lifted), “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order),” (originally from Wide Awake) and “Gold Mine Gutted” (originally from Digital Ash).

The band previously released companion pieces leading up to the first wave of reissues, such as a cover of Elliot Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven”, and reworked versions of their songs such as “Contrast and Compare” and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” which feature musicians like Waxahatchee and Phoebe Bridgers. The band also had an eventful show back in May, which saw refunds given to the crowd following Conor Oberst’s walk off stage.

The full tracklist for this wave of reissues is as follows:

LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion

1) “The Big Picture”

2) “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”

3) “Laura Laurent”

4) “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”

5) “November”

6) “Waste of Paint”

I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning: A Companion

1) “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)”

2) “First Day of My Life”

3) “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel”

4) “We Are Nowhere and It’s Now”

5) “Road to Joy”

6) “Land Locked Blues”

Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion

1) “Hit the Switch”

2) “Down in a Rabbit Hole”

3) “Arc of Time (Time Code)”

4) “Ship in a Bottle”

5) “Agenda Suicide”

6) “Gold Mine Gutted”

