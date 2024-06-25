Bright Eyes Announce New Album Five Dice, All Threes For September 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Bells And Whistles”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Bright Eyes announced their tenth LP, Five Dice, All Threes, which will be out on September 20 through Dead Oceans. The album is the follow up to 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, which the band self produced it and recorded it in Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis‘s ARC studio in Omaha. Cat Power, So So Glos‘s Alex Orange Drink and The National‘s Matt Berninger make appearances on the album as well.

The first single is “Bells and Whistles,” which has the band in heartland rock mode. “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.” said Oberst.

Five Dice, All Threes Track List

1. Five Dice

2. Bells and Whistles

3. El Capitan

4. Bas Jan Ader

5. Tiny Suicides

6. All Threes (ft. Cat Power)

7. Rainbow Overpass (ft. Alex Orange Drink)

8. Hate

9. Real Feel 105°

10. Spun Out

11. Trains Still Run On Time

12. The Time I Have Left (ft. Matt Berninger)

13. Tin Soldier Boy