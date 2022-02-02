Bright Eyes Share Reworked Versions Of “Contrast And Compare” And “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” Featuring Waxahatchee & Phoebe Bridgers

Home News Jamie Reddy February 2nd, 2022 - 12:33 AM

Rock Band, Bright Eyes, has joined the likes of many others who have decided to re-issue their prized works in the coming year. The band will be re-issuing their nine studio albums and adding new people to the mix, a large project indeed. The series will be called Companion, which will be a re-work of selected songs of the past. Each release will include a cover of an artist they were inspired by during the original recording of the albums. “It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent. We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again,” said Conor Oberst. So far the band has released, “Falling Out of Love At This Volume,” “Contrast And Compare” featuring Waxahatchee, and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. See the songs below. The three songs, without a doubt, succeed in their previous versions with a fuller sound. The intent was not to make a sense of nostalgia but to have a brand new experience from the band. They did just that. Click here for more information.