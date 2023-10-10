Every Time I Die’s Former Vocalist Keith Buckley Reveals New Band Many Eyes

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to loudwire.com, Every Time I Die broke up 2022 and since since, guitarist Jordan Buckley, bassist Steve Micciche and drummer Clayton Holyoak joined Better Lovers with former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and producer/guitarist Will Putney. Now, singer Keith Buckley has announced his new band is called Many Eyes.

On October 9 Buckley shared the news in a social media post that was a open letter to fans. In the post, that artist revealed the word Many Eyes was the band’s name. Also Buckley revealed his new bandmates that came through an assist from Jamey Jasta.

” Dear you,

Sup. It’s me, Keith. Just wanted to let you know that I have a new band. It’s called Many Eyes. Two brothers named Charlie and Nick Bellmore play guitar and drums respectively. They also write, produce & record all the songs. I think they’re brilliant and I’m confident that you will too.

Jamey Jasta introduced me to them over a year ago and the three of us have not stopped writing since. Shout out to Jamey Jasta. He is, and always has been the realest.

Many Eyes marks the beginning of a new chapter in my story. One that promises to be significantly different from the ones that preceded it. It’ll be better… I’m better. I look forward to proving it, both on stage and off. See you out there.

Love, me…Keith.”

As the Buckley mentioned, Charlie and Nick Bellmore are his bandmates in Many Eyes. The siblings play guitar and drums, which rounds out the trio. Jasta had first hand knowledge of playing with the Bellmore siblings, having previously worked together in the band Kingdom of Sorrow that featured the Hatebreed singer on vocals and Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein on guitar.

The Bellmore brothers joined Kingdom of Sorrow in 2010 for their second album Behind the Blackest Tears, replacing original Kingdom of Sorrow drummer Derek Kerswill and guitarist Steve Gibb.