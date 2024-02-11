mxdwn Music

Camp Punksylvania Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Laura Jane Grace, The Bronx, The Dirty Nil & More

February 11th, 2024 - 8:09 PM

The 4th annual Camp Punksylvania music and camping festival announces its third wave of artists. 

The event is taking place at West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pennsylvania from July 5 – 7. The festival announced The Bronx as Saturday headliner. The lineup includes Big D and the Kids Table, Laura Jane Grace, The Dirty Nil, Diesel Boy, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Codefendants, We Are The union, The Venomous Pinks, Skating Polly, and more. 

The festival features four stages that showcase and uplift the voices of people in marginalized communities and spotlight many notable artists. The talent has been curated by Riot Squad Media’s executive team. Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specialized in event booking, operations and talent management.

The current confirmed lineup of artists at the 2024 4th annual Camp Punksylvania festival include – 

  1. The Bronx
  2. Big D and the Kids Table
  3. Laura Jane Grace
  4. Bad Cop Bad Cop
  5. The Dirty Nil
  6. Codefendants
  7. Diesel Boy
  8. Skating Polly
  9. The Venomous Pinks
  10. FEA
  11. Flatfoot
  12. Keep Flying
  13. Some Kind of Nightmare
  14. Sammy Kay
  15. The Punk Cellist
  16. Black Guy Fawkes
  17. The Galaxy Has Eyes
  18. SOJI
  19. A Day Without Love
  20. The Car Bomb Parade
  21. Tired Radio
  22. Matt Pless
  23. Amora
  24. The Karens
  25. Mary Shelley
  26. Vulture Raid
  27. The Whiskey Bats
  28. Racist Kramer
  29. Suburban Downgrade
  30. Old Daggers
  31. No Complyance
  32. Ship of Fools
  33. Career Mode
  34. Dead, Dead Swans

The Bronx is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California which was originally formed in 2002. The band is the Saturday headliner for Camp Punksylvania’s three day punk rock music festival.

Camp Punksylavania 2024 is sponsored by Sherman Theater, Creative Concerts, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Skid Row Garage and WaxPax Records. 

 

