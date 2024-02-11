Camp Punksylvania Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Laura Jane Grace, The Bronx, The Dirty Nil & More

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 11th, 2024 - 8:09 PM

The 4th annual Camp Punksylvania music and camping festival announces its third wave of artists.

The event is taking place at West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pennsylvania from July 5 – 7. The festival announced The Bronx as Saturday headliner. The lineup includes Big D and the Kids Table, Laura Jane Grace, The Dirty Nil, Diesel Boy, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Codefendants, We Are The union, The Venomous Pinks, Skating Polly, and more.

The festival features four stages that showcase and uplift the voices of people in marginalized communities and spotlight many notable artists. The talent has been curated by Riot Squad Media’s executive team. Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specialized in event booking, operations and talent management.

The current confirmed lineup of artists at the 2024 4th annual Camp Punksylvania festival include –

The Bronx Big D and the Kids Table Laura Jane Grace Bad Cop Bad Cop The Dirty Nil Codefendants Diesel Boy Skating Polly The Venomous Pinks FEA Flatfoot Keep Flying Some Kind of Nightmare Sammy Kay The Punk Cellist Black Guy Fawkes The Galaxy Has Eyes SOJI A Day Without Love The Car Bomb Parade Tired Radio Matt Pless Amora The Karens Mary Shelley Vulture Raid The Whiskey Bats Racist Kramer Suburban Downgrade Old Daggers No Complyance Ship of Fools Career Mode Dead, Dead Swans

The Bronx is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California which was originally formed in 2002. The band is the Saturday headliner for Camp Punksylvania’s three day punk rock music festival.

Camp Punksylavania 2024 is sponsored by Sherman Theater, Creative Concerts, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Skid Row Garage and WaxPax Records.