Stevie Nicks On Fleetwood Mac Reunion After Christine McVie’s Passing: “There’s No Reason”

Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, artist Stevie Nicks has mentioned the previous comments from Mick Fleetwood by saying “there’s no reason” for a Fleetwood Mac reunion after the death of bandmate and friend Christine McVie.

During an interview with Vulture Nicks was asked about the possibility of Fleetwood Mac touring again. The artist explained that the band could not “go any further with this” after getting together in 2018 and 2019 for a 50th anniversary tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell standing in for Lindsey Buckingham.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.” said Nicks.

Also during the interview Nicks mentioned how she and McVie were on their own in Fleetwood Mac.

“We protected each other Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.” said Nicks.

As the artist states, the band’s set would also have to change drastically. “And her songs, you take out all of those songs. Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band.” said Nicks.

McVie passed away on November 30 of last year from a stroke. Nicks paid tribute to the keyboardist on that day with a handwritten note quoting Haim’s song “Hallelujah.”