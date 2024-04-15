Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Slash To Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 15th, 2024 - 7:52 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Chris Stapleton and Slash’s new single “Oh Well” was released through new album Orgy of the Damned. The album itself is set for global release on May 17 via Gibson Records.

Orgy of the Damned features Brian Johnson from AC/DC, Chris Stapleton, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top, Chris Robinson from The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Dorothy and Tash Neal on vocals.

Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T festival is set to kick off North American dates which is July 5.

Orgy of the Damned marks Slash’s sixth solo album of his career. His new single “Oh Well” came out on April 12 and features outlaw country star Chris Stapleton. “Oh Well” is a transcendent and electrified, bluesy folk-induced take on Fleetwood Mac gem originally written by Peter Green.

Orgy of the Damned is a collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalizes blues classics with an organic stripped-down approach. The first single from the album is “Killing floor” featuring Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

In celebration of the forthcoming album, Slash curated an all-blues lineup for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T festival which includes Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T stands for “Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance, will bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues and raise awareness and funds for multiple charities that uplift marginalized communities, support mental health initiatives, and share SLASH’s restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all,” according to a press release.

Full tour dates

Friday, July 5, 2024 – Bonner, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – Airway heights, Washington – Northern Quest Amphitheater

Monday, July 8, 2024 – Redmond, Washington – Marymoor Park

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, July 12, 2024 – Lincoln, California – Thunder Valley Casino

Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre

Sunday, July 14, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado – The Mission Ballroom

Friday, July 19, 2024 – La Vista, Nebraska – The Astro Amphitheater

Sunday, July 21, 2024 – Terra Haute, Indiana – The Mill

Monday, July 22, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – Interlochen, Michigan – Interlochen Center for the Arts

Thursday, July 25, 2024 – Huber Heights, Ohio – Rose Music Center

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – Windsor, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 – Lewiston, New York – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Thursday, August 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sunday, August 4, 2024 – New York, New York – Pier 17

Monday, August 5, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania – Muskifest

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – Cary, North Carolina – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 8, 2024 –Atlanta, Georgia – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre-Chastain Park

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Clearwater, Florida – The Sound-Coachman Park

Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Saint Augustine, Florida – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama – The Orion Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee – FirstBank Amphitheatre

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Bentonville, Arkansas – The Momentary

Saturday, August 17 – Grand Prairie, Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre

