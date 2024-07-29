Gatecreeper Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Frozen Soul & Worm

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 6:17 PM

Arizona death metal band Gatecreeper announced they will be hitting the road this fall. The 26 date trek across North America will kick off on September 17 in Tampa before making stops in Baltimore, Toronto, Minneapolis and Albuquerque. Joining the band each night are cold school death metal band Frozen Soul and black doom band Worm.

Pre sale tickets will be available through Seated on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. General admission tickets will be available on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time at gatecreeper.com.

Gatecreeper will be touring in support of their sprawling third full length album, Dark Superstition. The album moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game during this round, The band joined forces with drummer and songwriter Fred Estby, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition sees the band carving out their own path.

Gatecreeper Tour Dates

9/17 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

9/18 – Miami, FL – Gramps

9/19 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

9/20 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

9/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

9/22 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

9/24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

9/26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

9/27 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

9/28 -USA Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

9/30 -Toronto, ON – Axis Club

10/1 – Detroit, MI – El Club

10/2 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

10/3 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

10/4 – Des Moines. IA – Wooly’s

10/5 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar

10 /7 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

10/8 – USA Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/9 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

10/11 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe

10/12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Hall

10/14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister