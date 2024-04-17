Gatecreeper Shares Intense New Single “Masterpiece Of Chaos”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 17th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Gatecreeper has returned with a new single entitled “Masterpiece Of Chaos” from their upcoming album Dark Superstition on May 17 via Nuclear Blast. The track follows the previously released “The Black Curtain” and “Caught In The Treads.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Chase Mason offered, “Masterpiece of Chaos is a nightmarish vision of a broken mirror with an ominous creature that lives within the fragmented web of glass. It sonically contrasts and compliments the more melodic approach we took to some of the other songs.”

The band is also set to hit the North American road this spring and summer, kicking the trek off with a show in London, Ontario at Rum Runners Music Hall on April 28. They will also be playing in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Delaware, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California. The tour will come to an end with a record release show in Mesa, Arizona on June 8.

The band had previously supported Municipal Waste and Obituary on their winter 2022 co-headlining tour dates alongside Enforced and Spiritworld.

Gatecreeper Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

4/28: London, ON – Rum Runners Music Hall

4/29: Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

5/1: Portland, ME – State Theatre *

5/2: Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

5/3: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

5/4: Wilmington, DE – The Queen *

5/5: Norfolk, VA – The Norva *

5/7: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *

5/8: Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall *

5/9: Atlanta, GA – Buckhead *

5/10: Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville *

5/11: Pensacola, FL – Handlebar *

5/12: Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall *

5/14: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

5/16: Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

5/17: Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom *

5/18: Louisville, KY – Portal *

5/19: Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest *

5/21: Detroit, MI – St. Andrews *

5/22: St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *

5/23: Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

5/24: Austin, TX – Emo’s *

5/25: Houston, TX – House of Blues *

5/26: Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

5/28: Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Distillery

5/29: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/30: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

5/31: Boise, ID – The Olympic

6/1: Vancouver, BC – Pearl on Granville

6/2: Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

6/3: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

6/5: Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

6/6: San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop

6/7: Los Angeles, CA – 1720

6/8: Mesa, AZ – Record Release Show