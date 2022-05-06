Sound And Fury Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Gatecreeper, Pity Sex, Drug Church And More

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 6th, 2022 - 8:43 PM

This summer, the Sound And Fury Festival returns to LA, and the lineup is pretty fantastic to say the least.

Proving that alt is still well and alive, the annual festival is set to feature Gatecreeper, Pity Sex, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, and more. The full lineup is listed below, and the poster signifies the punkish spirit of equality. Organically put together in alphabetical order (with all band’s font of the same size) on the flyer by The Sound And Fury, it represents a unique twist on the standard lineup announcement.

And to be clear, the lack of headliners is a deliberate choice that keeps the overall vibe of the fest in check: hardcore is about community, not superstar bands that play for an hour and move on. Hardcore events are always about the bands, the fans, and the music above all else.

Plus, the festival will feature the reunited Pity Sex, where they will play their first show together in six years, according to Steryogum. If you’re in the scene and area, Sound and Fury will be waiting for you.

Sound And Fury 2022 will be held in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park on July 30 and 31. Tickets can be purchased here.