Napalm Death Announces Fall/Winter 2022-2023 US Tour Dates Featuring Brujeria and Frozen Soul

Napalm Death has announced their Fall 2022 tour dates for the United States. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band, which will also be joined by Brujeria and Frozen Soul, will be on tour from October 12 in Santa Cruz, to November 19 in Los Angeles.

The band will also be joined by Millions of Dead Cops for two New York City shows on October 28 and 29, where they will take the stage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 22 at 10:00 AM local time.

Napalm Death has been having a seismic year – their new mini-album, Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, dropped just last February. Just last Spring, from April to May, the band also co-headlined a tour with Behemoth and Arch Enemy.

Their tour dates are as follows:

07/27 – Backstage Werk @ München, Germany

07/28 – L.A. Live Style Cafe @ Cham, Germany

07/30 – Dominion Festival 2022 @ Durham, United Kingdom

08/05 – Stichting Dicky Woodstock @ Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands

08/06 – Sylak Festival 2022 @ Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France

08/12 – Alcatraz Festival 2022 @ Kortrijk, Belgium

08/13 – North Of Hell 2022 @ Oulu, Finland

08/18 – Kiff @ Aarau, Switzerland

08/19 – Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 @ Dinkelsb, Germany

08/20 – Reload Festival 2022 @ Sulingen, Germany

09/08 – Summer Dying Loud 2022 @ Aleksandrów, Poland

09/10 – Baroeg Open Air 2022 @ Rotterdam, Netherlands

09/17- ESPACE CULTUREL JEAN JACQUES ROBERT @ Mennecy, France

09/24 – Mexico Metal Fest 2022 @ Monterrey, Mexico

10/12 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Santa Cruz, CA

10/13 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ San Francisco, CA

10/14 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Bend, OR

10/15 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Seattle, WA

10/16 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Portland, OR

10/18 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Salt Lake City, UT

10/19 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Denver, CO

10/21 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Saint Louis, MO

10/22 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Chicago, IL

10/23 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Cleveland, OH

10/25 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Pittsburgh, PA

10/26 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Bensalem, PA

10/27 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Boston, MA

10/28 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Brooklyn, NY

10/29 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ New York, NY

10/31 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Carrboro, NC

11/01 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Athens, GA

11/03 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Orlando, FL

11/04 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Tampa, FL

11/05 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ West Palm Beach, FL

11/07 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Birmingham, AL

11/08 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Louisville, KY

11/09 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Nashville, TN

11/11 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Houston, TX

11/12 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ San Antonio, TX

11/13 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Austin, TX

11/14 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Denton, TX

11/16 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ El Paso, TX

11/17 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Albuquerque, NM

11/18 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Mesa, AZ

11/19 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION – USA 2022 @ Los Angeles, CA

12/12 – 3Arena @ Dublin, Ireland

12/16 – First Direct Arena @ Leeds, United Kingdom

12/17 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff @ Cardiff, United Kingdom

12/19 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham @ Nottingham, United Kingdom

12/20 – OVO Arena, Wembley North @ London, United Kingdom

02/09/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Eindhoven, Netherlands

02/10/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Köln, Germany

02/11/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Berlin, Germany

02/12/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Wrocław, Poland

02/14/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Budapest, Hungary

02/15/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Vienna, Austria

02/16/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Brno, Czechia

02/17/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Magdeburg, Germany

02/18/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Hamburg, Germany

02/19/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ München, Germany

02/22/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Besançon, France

02/23/2023 – Jas’rod @ Les Pennes-Mirabeau, France

02/23/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Mareille, France

02/24/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Biarritz, France

02/25/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Quéven, France

02/26/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Paris, France

02/28/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Oberhausen, Germany

03/01/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Leipzig, Germany

03/02/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Paderno Dugnano, Italy

03/03/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Mannheim, Germany

03/04/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Hüttikon, Switzerland

03/05/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Utrecht, Netherlands

03/07/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Bristol, United Kingdom

03/08/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Manchester, United Kingdom

03/09/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Glasgow, United Kingdom

03/10/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom

03/11/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Birmingham, United Kingdom

03/12/2023 – CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 @ Camden Town, United Kingdom

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford