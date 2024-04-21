Kid Cudi Reportedly Injured After Jumping From Stage During Coachella Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 21st, 2024 - 6:06 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi has reportedly been injured after jumping down from the Sahara stage during his surprise appearance at Coachella weekend two. Cudi was just about to perform a solo rendition of his collaborative David Guetta track “Memories” when he attempted to jump off stage. He appears to have failed to stick the landing and is later seen being assisted by security out of the performance area.

Kid cudi just had an accident while he was performing at Cochella pic.twitter.com/JWOaC9mg24 — Razz ⛧ (@sznrazzz) April 22, 2024

Much of the audience appeared to be unaware of the circumstances, continuing to dance to the music as it played over the speakers. The aforementioned Guetta single and “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)” closed out the set without vocals from Cudi.

Organizers made a couple of adjustments to the second weekend lineup dropping the previous special guests Vampire Weekend in favor of adding Cudi.

Back in January, Kid Cudi released his highly anticipated album INSANO. In February, he released INSANO (NITRO MEGA) which was billed as a separate body of work, albeit as a “continuation, an elevation of the vibes.” He also announced North American and European tour dates in support of the albums with special guests Pusha T, Jaden and Earthgang. The trek is set to kick off with a show in Austin, Texas on June 28 and will conclude with a concert in London, United Kingdom on March 18 of next year.

Kid Cudi Coachella Weekend Two Setlist

1. Moon Man Shit

2. Tequila Shots

3. Sad People

4. Up Up & Away

5. Blue Sky

6. Superboy

7. ELECTROWAVEBABY

8. ELECTROWAVEBABY 2.0

9. Memories

10. Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)