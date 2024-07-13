Kid Cudi Shares Update After Fall At Coachella: “I’m Doing Much Better”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 13th, 2024 - 10:03 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

You may remember Kid Cudi taking quite the tumble when he jumped from the stage and broke his calcaneus at Coachella this April. On Wednesday, July 10, a few months after the fall, the artist decided to give a health update about his injuries from the incident.

Cudi posted a reel to Instagram, filmed by his mom, showing himself walking using walking aids and someone assisting him.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Cudi shared that he’s beginning to put a lightweight on his foot and is doing much better today. According to Cudi, he can put about 20 percent of his weight on his injury, but this will increase as weeks go by. He also shares that once he can put all his weight on his foot, he will be off the crutches. The artist also shares that he’s very excited about the progress he’s made with his recovery. Cudi finishes the post by declaring that he will be back working soon. In his own words, Cudi plans to come back “stronger and more focused.” Teasing his comeback, Cudi humorously wrote “I’ve been sitting at home in my dim-lit room plotting my resurgence, and soon, we will ride again.”