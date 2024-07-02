mxdwn Music

TRAP Original Soundtrack Featuring Kid Cudi, Saleka, Amaarae & More Announced For August 2024 Release

July 2nd, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today, Columbia Recording artist, songwriter, musician, and producer Saleka announces the release of the soundtrack album, LADY RAVEN (Original Music From The Motion Picture TRAP,) featuring music from the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures film TRAP. The soundtrack sees Saleka making her feature film acting debut plus both the album and film are set for release on August 2.

Featuring special guests Kid CudiRuss and AmaaraeLADY RAVEN boasts 14 original songs, composed, performed, and produced entirely by Saleka, who crafted each song specifically to the script and narrative of the film by blending in the classical piano training with the artist’s distinct dark pop R&B production and tonality.

TRAP stars Saleka alongside Oppenheimer’s Josh Hartnett, a doting father taking his teen daughter to an arena concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. The story, taking place in near-real time, is interwoven into the concert itself,

LADY RAVEN Track List

  1. Don’t Wanna Be Yours
  2. Save Me
  3. Placebo
  4. Care For You
  5. Release
  6. Liar
  7. Hiding (feat. Russ)
  8. Empathize
  9. Love You
  10. Dead End
  11. Dreamer Girl
  12. Divine (feat. Kid Cudi)
  13. Where Did She Go
  14. Pieces (feat. Amaarae)

 

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

