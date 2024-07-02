TRAP Original Soundtrack Featuring Kid Cudi, Saleka, Amaarae & More Announced For August 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Today, Columbia Recording artist, songwriter, musician, and producer Saleka announces the release of the soundtrack album, LADY RAVEN (Original Music From The Motion Picture TRAP,) featuring music from the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures film TRAP. The soundtrack sees Saleka making her feature film acting debut plus both the album and film are set for release on August 2.

Featuring special guests Kid Cudi, Russ and Amaarae, LADY RAVEN boasts 14 original songs, composed, performed, and produced entirely by Saleka, who crafted each song specifically to the script and narrative of the film by blending in the classical piano training with the artist’s distinct dark pop R&B production and tonality.

TRAP stars Saleka alongside Op penheimer’s Josh Hartnett, a doting father taking his teen daughter to an arena concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. The story, taking place in near-real time, is interwoven into the concert itself,

LADY RAVEN Track List

Don’t Wanna Be Yours Save Me Placebo Care For You Release Liar Hiding (feat. Russ) Empathize Love You Dead End Dreamer Girl Divine (feat. Kid Cudi) Where Did She Go Pieces (feat. Amaarae)

