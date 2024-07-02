TRAP Original Soundtrack Featuring Kid Cudi, Saleka, Amaarae & More Announced For August 2024 Release

Today, Columbia Recording artist, songwriter, musician, and producer Saleka announces the release of the soundtrack album, LADY RAVEN (Original Music From The Motion Picture TRAP,) featuring music from the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures film TRAP. The soundtrack sees Saleka making her feature film acting debut plus both the album and film are set for release on August 2.
Featuring special guests Kid Cudi, Russ and Amaarae, LADY RAVEN boasts 14 original songs, composed, performed, and produced entirely by Saleka, who crafted each song specifically to the script and narrative of the film by blending in the classical piano training with the artist’s distinct dark pop R&B production and tonality.
LADY RAVEN Track List
- Don’t Wanna Be Yours
- Save Me
- Placebo
- Care For You
- Release
- Liar
- Hiding (feat. Russ)
- Empathize
- Love You
- Dead End
- Dreamer Girl
- Divine (feat. Kid Cudi)
- Where Did She Go
- Pieces (feat. Amaarae)
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford