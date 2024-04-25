Kid Cudi Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates After Breaking His Foot At Coachella

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 25th, 2024 - 7:33 PM

In further developments on Kid Cudi’s injury, the artist has announced that their tour dates will be canceled. During Kid Cudi’s Coachella performance, he leapt off the stage and broke his foot resulting in the set having to be truncated. He has since left the hospital and made a post on his Instagram officially announcing the cancellation of the tour dates. Anybody who bought tickets will get a full refund. Kid Cudi remains in good spirits hoping to get back out there as soon as he recovers.

