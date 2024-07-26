Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Claims Singer Was Not Intoxicated At Time Of DWI Arrest

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2024 - 11:11 PM

According to Variety, an attorney for Justin Timberlake has claimed that the singer was not drunk at the time of his arrest back in June. A local officer asserted that Timberlake was allegedly driving while intoxicated after being pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and swerving out of a lane.

The officer claimed that Timberlake had refused to take a breathalyzer test and had an abysmal sobriety test performance. He also reported that Timberlake’s eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy” and went on to claim that the singer allegedly smelled of alcohol. The pop star claimed he had one martini at the time of arrest and was simply following his friends home.

In a statement to Variety, Ed Burke commented, “The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case… Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances.”

Timberlake is expected to attend his hearing virtually on August 2 as he is unable to attend in person given his ongoing world tour in support of his latest album Everything I Thought It Was. The record spawned the singles “Selfish” and “Drown.” Timberlake reunited with his boyband NSYNC for the first time in over a decade during his free concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 13.