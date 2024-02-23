Justin Timberlake Shares Anthemic New Single “Drown”

Home News Brent Bassig February 23rd, 2024 - 11:15 PM

Today, Justin Timberlake just dropped his latest single “Drown.” The multi-award-winning artist, most known for being in the boy band NSYNC, released his new single today which is going to be in his new album “Everything I thought It Was” which comes out in March.

Justin Timberlake’s new single “Drown” is about his past relationship. It brings out a different side of Justin Timberlake that many people have never seen of him before with this song. This song is also about Justin Timberlake reflecting on what could’ve been, and he ultimately decides that he’s better off without the person who left him.

Justin Timberlake’s lyrics to the new song “Drown ” : “You Showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried.” The lyrics definitely show a classic side of Justin Timberlake with him reflecting on his past.

The new single by Justin Timberlake “Drown” could be about his failed relationship, and some fans are referencing that Justin Timberlake may be referencing the song about his ex Britney Spears. The song also reflects on romance.

Justin Timberlake co-wrote “Drown” with Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Amy Allen and Kenyon Dixon. Though Justin Timberlake never officially confirmed who the song was about, the release of the single comes nearly four months after Britney Spears released her memoir “The Woman In Me.”

Justin Timberlake’s new album “Everything I Thought It Was” will be released on March 15.

