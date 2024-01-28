Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Everything I Thought It Was To Be For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Selfish”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 28th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Despite time moving forward, Justin Timberlake continues to prove himself in the industry by creating new music that is an authentic representation of himself, and enjoyable for his fans. The singer is a true icon because regardless of the years, he has continued to stay dedicated to his music and has exceeded the expectations of his listeners. In exciting news, the Press release shares how Timberlake has announced the upcoming release of his new album, Everything I Thought it Was. Teasing his fans, the musician has released his single “Selfish” attached to a music video that is expected to be included on the upcoming album.

Although the album will not be released until March 15, the new single and video give the audience a preview and significant indication of what the album may sound like. Just like described by the press release, the video is a creative way to showcase the authentic nature of Timberlake as it mixes ‘real life’ with the reality of a celebrity. That is, the source details, “the video brings introspectiveness of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person.” Moreover, the song in itself is a calmer and smoother version of what some may be used to with Timberlake’s biggest hits such as “Mirror”. Nevertheless, the calmer beat compliments the lyrics of the song very well and emphasizes the single’s overall message.

The song is centered around strong emotions that describe a person feeling a powerful love and affection for another individual, that they can conclude is exactly what being in love is about. The single gives fans the opportunity to enjoy such a beautiful song due its hopeful and tender message, and it also allows people to relate to his song because loving someone is a sensation many people experience at least once in their lifetime. With that said, Timberlake uses his creativity and personal experiences to create music that evokes emotions out of his listeners, and becomes more magnetic.