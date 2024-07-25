Air Joined By Phoenix’s Thomas Mars For First Live Performance Of “Playground Love” In 20 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 3:06 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Air are currently on tour playing their debut album, Moon Safari in full and the band performed a very special show last week at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, which was live streamed on Amazon’s Twitch channel. The performance had a greatest hits set list and during Air‘s performance of “Playground Love,” they brought out special guest Gordon Tracks.

Tracks is actually Thomas Mars of Phoenix, who sang on the song under a pseudonym. It was the first time Mars and Air had performed the song together in 20 years and it sounded stellar while the sun was setting over the tarmac. The whole was wonderful by how the instrumentation and vocal performance serenaded the audience with a lovely jazz vibe.