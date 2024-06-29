Air Joins Remy Bond On Dreamy New Collaborative Single & Video “Summer Song”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 29th, 2024 - 3:58 PM

19-year-old singer-songwriter Remy Bond released her new single “Summer Song”, where she is joined with French music duo Air, who have co-written and produced alongside Jules Apollinaire (Suki Waterhouse).

The new single has lush and alluring undertones that emanate feelings of nostalgia, highlighting Remy’s vocals. Written in Paris, recorded in London and finished in Los Angeles, “Summer Song” delves into its cosmopolitan settings by evoking feelings of 60’s glamor and pop music. With help of the duo Air, the song utilizes a mix of yé–yé, dream pop, blues-gospel fusion that creates a atmosphere that is both retro and futuristic at the same time.

The video of the single, plays into this 60s retrofuturism that was sonically conveyed in the track. Directed by 16-year-old Jagger Blue and produced by Olivia Violet, Remy and a cast of high schoolers play a scenario a Hollywood actress of being bored with her current situation. Dreaming a life away from being a trophy wife and movie starlet, leaves her soon to be wed beau for another man. Running away from the perceived image that was placed on herself, she and her new lover retreat to Playboy inspired mansion where the two embrace each other and get lost in the city of Hollywood.

In a press release from TCB PR, Remy explains of the direction of the track:

“It’s very much an American song lyrically, reminiscing on the essence of the late 60s and early 70s. I have endless love for Sharon Tate & the American sweethearts of the time, but I didn’t want it to be so supper apple pie, so I reached out to Air, which brought in rich new elements and sounds, as well as my British producers, who really brought a seasoned perspective to the project. The video itself combines the Golden Age Hollywood with modern elements of the present. Creating an almost futuristic nostalgia, while also exploring what it’s like to be a teen girl.”

Watch the video of Remy new single “Summer Song” (feat. Air) below: