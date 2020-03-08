Pure Reason Revolution Drop Dark New Video For “New Obsession”

Home News Peter Mann March 8th, 2020 - 12:33 PM

The British progressive rock/electronic group, Pure Reason Revolution, returns with a release of new material after nearly 10 years. Their forthcoming full length fourth studio album Eupnea, slated for an April 3rd release, is the group’s first musical offering since 2010’s Hammer and Anvil which was the follow up to their sophomore studio album 2009’s Amor Vincit Omnia. According to a press release, Pure Reason Revolution spoke collectively behind the genesis of Eupnea, “We stuck to our manifesto of no musical boundaries and the result was ‘Eupnea’. We return to a more progressive sound with ferocious guitars, thunderous drums and the stacked harmonies that give us our signature sound. We’re excited to begin playing it live.”

Pure Reason Revolution’s latest musical offering “New Obsession” is the second single off Eupnea that comes complete with an edgy and moody lyric music video that mirrors the tone of the track. The ethereal, spacey electronic texture that lace the opening of the track evokes a slow build up to the more hard rock elements that follow. The cascading drum percussion that kicks in, provides “New Obsession” that edgier, more visceral tone to Pure Reason Revolution’s latest musical offering. The visuals depicted in the lyric video for “New Obsession” convey a dark dystopian setting with melancholic sentiments that mirror the overall tone of the track. Pure Reason Revolution is a duo comprised of Jon Courtney and Chloë Alper, guitarist and bass guitarist respectively, are the singer/songwriters that also play keyboards, that remain from the original lineup formed back in 2003. Their breakout debut album, The Dark Third, was released April 2006.

As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, Courtney spoke in regards to the track “New Obsession” saying, “It begins with the beeps, bleeps & monitors from the hospital apparatus & machines, setting the scene for the album. I had a primitive, more electronic demo before Greg (Jong) arrived in Berlin & at that point it got catapulted into a whole new direction.” The press release concludes with information regarding the physical and digital formats of Eupnea, “…features the work of artist Jill Doherty on its front cover, and will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD (with etching on Side D) and as a digital album.”

Eupnea Track List

1. New Obsession

2. Silent Genesis

3. Maelstrom

4. Ghosts & Typhoons

5. Beyond Our Bodies

6. Eupnea

To listen to “New Obsession” stream below, via YouTube.