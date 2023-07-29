Hinds Announces Ade Martín and Amber Grimbergen Will Be Leaving Band

Home News Simon Li July 29th, 2023 - 12:54 AM

The Madrid based garage rock band Hinds has made the announcement that their current bassist Ade Martín and drummer Amber Grimbergen would be leaving the band, according to consequence sound.

“Ade and Amber decided to leave the band in December. we are sorry we haven’t been able to let you know until now.” The band shares on social media. They furthered that “you might feel as heartbroken as we felt, but luckily music has the power to heal an aching soul. we’ve been through something very hurtful but we’re gonna carry on: we believe in Hinds more than anything in the world. if you’re in, we are in.”

After 9 years of playing in the band, Martin and Grimbergen shared in a joint post that “After a lot of thought, we’ve realized that continuing with the band isn’t something that makes sense for us anymore. Looking back at these 9 years, playing our songs on stages around the world and sharing all of that with you, makes the decision of leaving those amazing times behind, the most difficult of our lives.”

They furthered that “At the same time we’re excited about what’s next. We’re excited about having new experiences with new and different projects. We’re excited about this new chapter in our lives.” They went on to thank their bandmates for all the “miles, stages, hotel rooms, vans, and tooth brushes we’ve shared over the years.”