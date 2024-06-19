Hinds Shares New Single “En Forma”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 19th, 2024 - 3:22 PM

According to NME, Spanish indie rock sensation Hind have unveiled their first entirely Spanish-language single, titled “En Forma”. This marks a significant moment for Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote – the duo behind the project – as they finally embrace their native language with their music. “En Forma”, which translates to “Fit”, is the third track released in advance of their highly anticipated album VIVA HINDS, set to drop on September 6.

The song was born out of a particularly turbulent time for Cosials, who both experienced a breakup and turned 30 in the same week. Reflecting on this period, she shared, “This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”

Accompanying the single is a self-directed video by Cosials and Perrote, showcasing the duo engaging in chaotic yet mundane daily tasks, from washing dishes to working out. Perrote explained that the song also delves into female identity in 2024: “When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes. I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”

“En Forma” follows the release of their previous singles “Coffee” and “Boom Boom Back,” the latter featuring Beck. VIVA HINDS promises more exciting collaborations, including a track with Grian Chatten from Fontaines D.C.

The album comes after a challenging year for Hinds, marked by the departure of their drummer Amber Grimbergen and bassist Ade Martín. Despite this, the band remains resilient. “You might feel as heartbroken as we felt, but luckily music has the power to heal an aching soul,” they shared on Instagram. “We’ve been through something very hurtful but we’re gonna carry on: we believe in Hinds more than anything in the world. If you’re in, we are in.”

VIVA HINDS is a nod to the fans’ support back in 2015 when the band had to change their name from Deers to Hinds due to a legal threat from a similarly named band. The album has been produced by Pete Robertson (beabadoobee), engineered by GRAMMY-nominated Tom Roach, and mixed by GRAMMY-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg).

Check out the song and accompanying video below: