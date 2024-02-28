Hinds Share First New Song & Video In Four Years “Coffee”

Home News Ryan Freund February 28th, 2024 - 7:04 PM

The Madrid band Hinds is back with a new single titled “Coffee”. Which is the band’s first new single in more than 4 years. The song also signals Hinds’ return to the original duo of co-vocalists and co-guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote. It was produced by Pete Robertson and was mixed by the Grammy-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (via press release).

“Coffee” is said to lead into a “fresh and invigorated era” for Hinds. The track is meant to capture what makes Hinds so special. This would of course be “melodies, universal themes, which are delivered with an empowering and exuberant punk attitude”. “Coffee” is also meant to kick off more exciting news for the band which is expected to come later this year.

When asked Hinds stated that “Coffee is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame. It’s about admitting to all the things you’re not supposed to like or doing all the things you’re not meant to do. It’s a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn’t do.”