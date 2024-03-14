Willie Nelson Announces 75th Solo Album The Border For May 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Willie Nelson is back at it again as he announces his 75th solo album and 152nd album total; The Border. This new album will include 10 songs and will be released on May 31st shortly after Nelson’s 91st birthday.

Even though this album will be home to new material from Nelson, the first track of the album, “The Border,” is a rendition of Rodney Crowell’s song that was released in 2019. Four of the original songs were produced and co-written by Nelson’s good friend and long-time collaborator, Buddy Cannon. The rest of the new material was written by Nelson who was inspired by artists such as title track’s owner Rodney Crowell, Shawn Camp, Mike Reid, and Bobby Tomberlin.

The title track was originally written from the perspective of a border patrol worker who has seen some gruesome and horrid events and comes home every night clad with a bulletproof vest.

The complete tracklist for The Border includes:

“The Border” “Once Upon A Yesterday” “What If I’m Out Of My Mind” “I Wrote This Song For You” “Kiss Me When You’re Through” “Many A Long And Lonesome Highway” “Hank’s Guitar” “Made In Texas” “Nobody Knows Me Like You” “How Much Does It Cost”

