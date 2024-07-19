Kanye West Sued For Copyright Infringement Over Allegedly Unauthorized Samples On “Moon” & “Hurricane”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 19th, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to NME, Kanye West is currently being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly using unauthorized samples in songs “Moon” and “Hurricane.” Both tracks placed in the Top 20 on Billboards Top 100 in 2021 after their release under the album Donda.

On July 17th, 2024, Artist Revenue Advocates (ARA) filed a case on behalf of Sam Barsh, Khalil Abdul-Rahman Hazzard, Josh Mease and Dan Seeff in Los Angeles Federal Court. The claim was that Kanye West allegedly used elements from a song called “MSD PT2.” The ARA claimed the alleged act was a “blatant theft of musical property.” After Hazzard, Mease, Barsh, and Seeff, claimed, they “unsuccessfully attempted to collect their share of the proceeds from these songs” for almost three years.

According to Oren Warshavsky, and other members at the BakerHostetler law firm said, “This lawsuit is about more than defendants’ failure to pay a fee, It is about the rights of artists, musicians, and songwriters to determine how their works are published and used. Intellectual property owners have a right to decide how their property is exploited and need to be able to prevent shameless infringers from simply stealing.”

This is not the first time that West has been sued, especially not for copyright. Recently Kanye West was sued for creating a hostile work environment after allegedly referring to his employees as “new slaves.” Additionally, in recent news he has faced a lawsuit over sexual assault allegations and alleged wrongful termination of assistant. The assistant claimed, “sexual coercion.” It has also been rumored that West has expressed a desire to retire from professional music, after allegedly telling Rich The Kid.

