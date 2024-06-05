Kanye West Dismisses Former Assistant’s Sexual Harassment Allegations, Threatens To Countersue For “Sexual Coercion”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 5th, 2024 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to NME, Kanye West has rejected the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, as “baseless.” The lawsuit, filed on June 4, accuses West of allegedly creating a hostile work environment with inappropriate text messages and other alleged misconduct.

Pisciotta claims West allegedly locked her in a room and masturbated next to her, among other accusations. West’s representative has denied these claims and announced plans to countersue. The representative stated Pisciotta was fired for being unqualified and demanding an excessive salary, along with engaging in “lascivious, unhinged conduct,” such as sending unsolicited nude images.

Additional accusations against Pisciotta include allegedly using sexual coercion to obtain money and luxury items, and blackmailing West for $60 million. Pisciotta has not responded to these counterclaims but posted on Instagram suggesting resilience against criticism.

This lawsuit comes off the heels of additional legal drama surrounding West’s recordings, and is part of a series of allegations against West by former employees, including allegations of racial discrimination and verbal abuse. Representatives for West have not commented on these additional allegations.