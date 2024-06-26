Tenacious D Announce Fall 2024 ‘Rock The Vote’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Fischer June 26th, 2024 - 9:03 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Tenacious D, the powerhouse rock duo made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have announced a limited edition U.S. tour this fall. With only five exclusive shows scheduled, the band aims to support Rock The Vote, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young voters. This collaboration marks their second partnership with Rock The Vote, following the success of their 2020 cover of “Time Warp.”

Tenacious D recently wrapped up their Spicy Meatball tour across the UK and Europe, performing to sold-out crowds in arenas. Their final leg of the Spicy Meatball tour will take them to Australia and New Zealand next month, starting in Sydney on July 13th.

Jack Black, renowned for his dynamic acting career in movies like School of Rock and Jumanji, and multi-talented musician Kyle Gass have created a unique blend of comedy and rock.

The upcoming shows reflect the band’s commitment to both their fans and the cause of increasing political participation among youth.

Tenacious D Rock The Vote Tour Dates:

10/21/24 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

10/22/24 – Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium

10/23/24 – Madison, WI – Sylvee

10/25/24 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

10/26/24 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center